AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP rejects Sindh govt's request to delay LG polls

  • Electoral watchdog says maintaining law and order situation responsibility of the provincial govt
BR Web Desk Published 04 Oct, 2022 08:58pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Tuesday the Sindh government’s request to postpone the second phase of local government polls in the province, Aaj News reported.

The decision was made during a meeting held in Islamabad to review preparations for LG polls in Karachi and by-elections on National Assembly seats.

The electoral watchdog said that maintaining a law and order situation during the polls was the responsibility of the provincial government and directed the Sindh government to ensure the deployment of police personnel in Karachi elections.

The development comes a day after the Sindh government requested the ECP to postpone the local body polls for three months, citing a shortage of police personnel to provide security during the elections.

“The enormous shortfall of manpower required for Local Govt elections phase 2 cannot be met without deployment of the police force from interior Sindh which is unavailable for three months due to flood relief activities,” the provincial government informed the election commission while quoting police chief’s summary.

The report said Karachi police currently have 23,000 policemen and for the peaceful conduct of LG elections in the second phase, there is a need for 39,000 cops.

Last month, the ECP announced that the local bodies elections in all seven districts of Karachi will be held on October 23.

“The dates for local bodies elections in nine districts of Hyderabad will be announced later,” the ECP said in a statement.

Sindh govt LG polls ECP LG elections in Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

ECP rejects Sindh govt's request to delay LG polls

Eighth consecutive gain: Rupee continues its merry way against US dollar

Farmers’ protest called off after successful negotiations with govt

Pakistan can't afford flood recovery, seeks help: Sherry Rehman

Oil prices jump $3/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

Economy showing signs of improvement with return of Ishaq Dar: Maryam

Energy crisis: Pakistan fails to secure LNG contract

Monetary policy: majority expects status quo in key interest rate

Pakistan’s towels, bedsheets manufacturers shutting operations amid cotton shortage

Blackouts hit 130 million in Bangladesh after grid failure

Read more stories