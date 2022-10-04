ECP rejects Sindh govt's request to delay LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Tuesday the Sindh government’s request to postpone the second phase of local government polls in the province, Aaj News reported.

The decision was made during a meeting held in Islamabad to review preparations for LG polls in Karachi and by-elections on National Assembly seats.

The electoral watchdog said that maintaining a law and order situation during the polls was the responsibility of the provincial government and directed the Sindh government to ensure the deployment of police personnel in Karachi elections.

The development comes a day after the Sindh government requested the ECP to postpone the local body polls for three months, citing a shortage of police personnel to provide security during the elections.

“The enormous shortfall of manpower required for Local Govt elections phase 2 cannot be met without deployment of the police force from interior Sindh which is unavailable for three months due to flood relief activities,” the provincial government informed the election commission while quoting police chief’s summary.

The report said Karachi police currently have 23,000 policemen and for the peaceful conduct of LG elections in the second phase, there is a need for 39,000 cops.

Last month, the ECP announced that the local bodies elections in all seven districts of Karachi will be held on October 23.

“The dates for local bodies elections in nine districts of Hyderabad will be announced later,” the ECP said in a statement.