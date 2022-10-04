India opt to bowl against South Africa in third T20

INDORE: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss on Tuesday and elected to field first against South Africa in the third and final Twenty20 match as the hosts bid to sweep the series.

India made three changes from Sunday’s victory – giving them an unassailable 2-0 lead – with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rested for the team’s final match ahead of the T20 World Cup starting later this month.

Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj make the XI in place of Kohli, Rahul and Arshdeep Singh, who has a back niggle and was left out as a “precautionary measure”.

“We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way,” Rohit said of his team, which posted 237-3 after batting first in their win in the second match on Sunday.

South Africa, who are looking to win their final match before heading to Australia, have made one change with Dwaine Pretorius coming in for the rested Anrich Nortje.

Skipper Temba Bavuma, who is going through a batting slump and was out for a duck on Sunday, wants to get among the runs ahead of T20’s showpiece event.

“As a leader, these are the kind of games you want to contribute,” Bavuma said at the toss.

“Hopefully, I can repay the team today. The series is out of our reach but this is our last opportunity we have to achieve a few objectives ahead of the World Cup.”

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)