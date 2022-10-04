AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Imran rules out possibility of returning to NA

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2022 06:56am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has ruled out the possibility of rejoining the National Assembly, saying he negotiates with political parties, “not with criminals and convicts”.

The PTI chief was talking to reporters informally at Islamabad High Court (IHC), which dismissed the contempt case against him in his controversial remarks about Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

When asked about the IHC’s judgment, Khan said that he always believed that the IHC passes good judgements. The PTI chairman further stated that he would appear before the court if needed as he had done in the past.

When asked that the same court has also acquitted PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield Apartments’ reference to which he had referred to as an “NRO”, Khan said: “Just like all politicians are not always good, like journalists can be good or bad. In the same way, some courts' decisions are good and some are not.”

Before the court’s decision, the PTI chairman ruled out the possibility of rejoining the National Assembly despite the Supreme Court’s earlier advice to the party to rejoin the parliament, as the party members have tendered resignations following the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was passed in April this year. “We hold talks with political parties, not with criminals and convicts,” he added.

