AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares kick off last quarter of 2022 on upbeat note

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

LONDON: European shares gained on Monday, in a positive start to the last quarter of this year, as a slew of bleak economic activity data helped ease some jitters around the pace of monetary policy tightening by central banks to stamp out runaway inflation.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index reversed earlier session losses to close up 0.7%, as data showed manufacturing activity across the euro zone declined further in September, hurt by a growing cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills. The latest Treasury forecasts showed Italy’s economy probably shrank in the third quarter while in the United States, manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted, likely because of rising interest rates cooling demand for goods.

“The market is coming to realise that a recession is pretty much on its way (in Europe). The manufacturing numbers suggest that that’s true for the US as well and that means at some point the Fed which has been very hawkish might have to hint at a slower pace of tightening going forward,” said Andrea Cicione, head of research at TS Lombard.

The STOXX index has fallen nearly 20% so far this year as the region grapples with an energy crisis exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks dampen risk sentiment.“The biggest driver of equity performance so far this year has been the tightening of financial conditions. So any indication that the terminal rate doesn’t have to go up more than it already has is good news for the market,” said Cicione.

European shares TOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares kick off last quarter of 2022 on upbeat note

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories