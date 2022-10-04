KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (October 03, 2022).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 03-10-2022
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Axis Global Foundation Sec Hub Power 350,000 79.00
Trust Securities Arif Habib Ltd. 10,000 78.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 360,000 78.99
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 360,000
=================================================================================================================
