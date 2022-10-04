KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (October 03, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 03-10-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Axis Global Foundation Sec Hub Power 350,000 79.00 Trust Securities Arif Habib Ltd. 10,000 78.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 360,000 78.99 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 360,000 =================================================================================================================

