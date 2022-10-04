KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 03, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
233,757,136 131,674,334 10,891,248,555 5,563,850,764
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 870,614,890 (712,711,131) 157,903,758
Local Individuals 9,084,442,526 (8,332,042,853) 752,399,673
Local Corporates 3,683,324,141 (4,593,627,573) (910,303,431)
