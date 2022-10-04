KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== JS Bank Ltd 28-Sep-22 04-10-2022 04-10-2022 The Hub Power Company Ltd 26-Sep-22 05-10-2022 NIL 05-10-2022 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 28-Sep-22 05-10-2022 05-10-2022 Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 30-Sep-22 06-10-2022 06-10-2022 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 28-Sep-22 07-10-2022 07-10-2022 Bestway Cement Ltd 01-10-2022 07-10-2022 40% (F) 29-Sep-22 07-10-2022 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries Ltd 03-10-2022 07-10-2022 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 03-10-2022 10-10-2022 10-10-2022 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 03-10-2022 11-10-2022 11-10-2022 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 04-10-2022 11-10-2022 Cherat Packaging Ltd 04-10-2022 11-10-2022 15% (F),10% B 30-Sep-22 11-10-2022 Emco Industries Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 5% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 30% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 10-10-2022 12-10-2022 25% (i) 06-10-2022 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 06-10-2022 13-10-2022 50% (F) 04-10-2022 13-10-2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 14-10-2022 MACPAC Films Ltd 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 10% (F) 05-10-2022 14-10-2022 Arif Habib Ltd 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 60% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 30% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022 MetaTech Health Ltd 09-10-2022 15-10-2022 15-10-2022 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 11-10-2022 17-10-2022 17-10-2022 Agha Steel Ind.Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 Interloop Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 20% (F), 4% (B) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022 Nishat Power Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 25% (F) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 12-10-2022 18-10-2022 18-10-2022 (CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd. 12-10-2022 18-10-2022 Cnergyico PK Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 National Refinery Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 Merit Packaging Ltd 13-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022 Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022 Pak Datacom Ltd 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 60% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022 Descon Oxychem Ltd 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 20% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 150% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022 Agriauto Industries Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 25% B 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 AN Textile Mills Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 Nil 20-10-2022 Thal Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 15% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 National Foods Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 100% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 D.M. Textile Mills Ltd 07-10-2022 21-10-2022 100% (F) 05-10-2022 21-10-2022 Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Altern Energy Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 First National Bank Modaraba 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Rupali Polyester Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 21-10-2022 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 80% (F) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 12.5% (B) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Pak Elektron Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 21-10-2022 Pakistan PVC Ltd 16-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Calcorp Ltd 14-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022 786 Investments Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022 Macter International Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 15% (F) 13-10-2022 22-10-2022 Escorts Investment Bank Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022 TPL Trakker Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 Matco Foods Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 Shezan International Ltd 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 50% (F) 14-10-2022 24-10-2022 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022 Biafo Industries Ltd 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 23% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Hum Network Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Bolan Castings Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Next Capital Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% B 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 25% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Shams Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 TRG Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 NetSol Technologies Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Saif Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 Dawood Equities Ltd 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Security Papers Ltd 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 13-10-2022 26-10-2022 Habib Rice Product Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022 Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Gillette Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Orient Rental Mod 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Towellers Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 40 (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd Preference Shares 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% 26-10-2022 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 75% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 First IBL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 First UDL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 9% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 First Elite Capital Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sapphire Fibres Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ismail Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 K-Electric Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 TPL Corp Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD . 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 TPL Properties Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 715% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Blessed Textiles Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 330% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 214.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Popular Islamic Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 3.744% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Trust Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Gharibwal Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Dewan Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Diamond Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Pioneer Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Treet Corporation Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Nimir Resins Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kohat Cement Company Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Nishat Chunian Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Grays Leasing Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 At-Tahur Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022 Fateh Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 50% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Buxly Paints Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F)25% (B) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Pakistan Services Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Shield Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Millat Tractors Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 200% (F),20% B 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 International Knitwear Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Ecopack Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (B) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 Habib Metro Mod 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 First Credit and Investment Bank Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Crescent Fibres Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 9.75% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Citi Pharma Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Azgard Nine Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Gatron (Industries) Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Nishat Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 OLP Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 First National Equities Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 GOC (Pak) Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F),20% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 IBL HealthCare Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 10% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE SHARES 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 28-10-2022 AISHASTEEL CONVT. CUM. PREF 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 28-10-2022 Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Din Textile MIlls Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Husein Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Zephyr Textiles Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 United Brands Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Shahtaj Textile Ltd 19-10-2022 29-10-2022 130% (F) 17-10-2022 28-10-2022 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. 22-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022 Image Pakistan Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 15% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 First Al-Noor Modaraba 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% B 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 At-Tahur Ltd 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022 ====================================================================================================

