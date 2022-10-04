AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
JS Bank Ltd                     28-Sep-22     04-10-2022                                  04-10-2022
The Hub Power Company
 Ltd                            26-Sep-22     05-10-2022    NIL                           05-10-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd           28-Sep-22     05-10-2022                                  05-10-2022
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd                     30-Sep-22     06-10-2022                                  06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd         28-Sep-22     07-10-2022                                  07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd              01-10-2022    07-10-2022    40% (F)        29-Sep-22      07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                  03-10-2022    07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd         03-10-2022    10-10-2022                                  10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis
Pakistan Ltd                    03-10-2022    11-10-2022                                  11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Ltd                 04-10-2022    11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd            04-10-2022    11-10-2022    15% (F),10% B  30-Sep-22      11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd             05-10-2022    12-10-2022    5% (F)         03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Cherat Cement
 Company Ltd                    05-10-2022    12-10-2022    30% (F)        03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd                   10-10-2022    12-10-2022    25% (i)        06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd          06-10-2022    13-10-2022    50% (F)        04-10-2022     13-10-2022
Engro Powergen
Qadirpur Ltd                    07-10-2022    14-10-2022                                  14-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd                07-10-2022    14-10-2022    10% (F)        05-10-2022     14-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                  08-10-2022    15-10-2022    60% (F)        06-10-2022     15-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.       08-10-2022    15-10-2022    30% (F)        06-10-2022     15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd             09-10-2022    15-10-2022                                  15-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                       10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                           17-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd         10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                           17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd         10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                           17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd          11-10-2022    17-10-2022                                  17-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd              11-10-2022    18-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                   11-10-2022    18-10-2022    20% (F),
4% (B)                          07-10-2022    18-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                11-10-2022    18-10-2022    25% (F)        07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                 12-10-2022    18-10-2022                                  18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC)
Cnergyico PK Ltd.               12-10-2022    18-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd                12-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                           19-10-2022
Attock Cement
Pakistan Ltd                    12-10-2022    19-10-2022    15% (F)        10-10-2022     19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd           12-10-2022    19-10-2022    150% (F)       10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd             13-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                           19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd               12-10-2022    20-10-2022    NIL                           20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                 13-10-2022    20-10-2022    60% (F)        11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd              13-10-2022    20-10-2022    20% (F)        11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd              13-10-2022    20-10-2022    150% (F)       11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd         14-10-2022    20-10-2022    25% B          12-10-2022     20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd            14-10-2022    20-10-2022    Nil                           20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                        14-10-2022    20-10-2022    50% (F)        12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics
Ltd                             14-10-2022    20-10-2022    15% (F)        12-10-2022     20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd              14-10-2022    20-10-2022    100% (F)       12-10-2022     20-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd          07-10-2022    21-10-2022    100% (F)       05-10-2022     21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd        13-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd               14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
First National Bank
Modaraba                        14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd            14-10-2022    21-10-2022    50% (F)        12-10-2022     21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries Ltd                  15-10-2022    21-10-2022    80% (F)        13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
 Enterprises Ltd                15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Fauji Cement
Company Ltd                     15-10-2022    21-10-2022    12.5% (B)      13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Ltd                             15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                15-10-2022    21-10-2022                                  21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd                16-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                     14-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                           22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd             15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                           22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd        15-10-2022    22-10-2022    15% (F)        13-10-2022     22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd     15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                           22-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                 17-10-2022    24-10-2022    10% (F)        13-10-2022     24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                 17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                 17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd                        17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd        18-10-2022    24-10-2022    50% (F)        14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd             18-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd        17-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)        13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd            17-10-2022    25-10-2022    23% (F)        13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan International
 Bulk Terminal                  18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd         18-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                 18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd              18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                18-10-2022    25-10-2022    15% B          14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products
Ltd                             18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                     18-10-2022    25-10-2022    25% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.              19-10-2022    25-10-2022    10% (F)        17-10-2022     25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd                19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd           19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd          19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company
 Ltd                            19-10-2022    25-10-2022    100% (F)       17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd             16-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                           26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd             17-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)       13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd          18-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)        14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd             18-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd           19-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd          19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                  19-10-2022    26-10-2022    12% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod               19-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                   19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)       17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd          19-10-2022    26-10-2022    40 (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares               19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5%                            26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd                     19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)       17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd                       20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan
 Ltd                            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd     20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                       20-10-2022    26-10-2022    75% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    29.10 (ii)     18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba              20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba              20-10-2022    26-10-2022    9% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First Elite Capital
Modaraba                        20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Ltd                             20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)       18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd             20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)       18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                  20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Thatta Cement
Company Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                    20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
 Pak Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
 Modaraba                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd              20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% B          18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    715% (F)       18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022    330% (F)       18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    214.5% (F)     18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills
Ltd                             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    7.5% (F)       18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    3.744% (F)     18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd              20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% B          18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
 Ltd                            20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd.                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre &
Rubber Co. Ltd                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022    30% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd              20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd                21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills
Ltd                             21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                  27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)       19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving
Mills Ltd                       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    50% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile
Mills Ltd                       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power
 Company Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd                21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)       19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022    15% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)25% (B) 19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022    200% (F),20% B 19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
International Knitwear Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    7.5% (F)       19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd         22-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                     15-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (B)        13-10-2022     28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
 Company Ltd                    15-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)        13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod                 18-10-2022    28-10-2022    4.5% (F)       14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba            18-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd                        20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd             20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
The Organic Meat
 Company Ltd                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    9.75% B        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    40% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)
10% (B)                         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022    50% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL
PREFERENCE SHARES               22-10-2022    28-10-2022                                  28-10-2022
AISHASTEEL CONVT.
 CUM. PREF                      22-10-2022    28-10-2022                                  28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock
 Exchange Ltd                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian
 Modaraba                       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics
International Ltd               22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd               22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd             19-10-2022    29-10-2022    130% (F)       17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd.                 22-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                           31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd              24-10-2022    31-10-2022    15% (B)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba          26-10-2022    08-11-2022    10% B          24-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                    15-11-2022    21-11-2022    10% (B)        11-11-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

