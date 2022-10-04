KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 03, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US (O/M) 227.50 229.50 DKK 29.92 30.02
SAUDIA RIYAL 60.60 61.20 NOK 21.01 21.11
UAE DIRHAM 62.20 62.80 SEK 20.46 20.56
EURO 222.20 224.40 AUD $ 146.00 148.00
UK POUND 256.00 258.50 CADS 165.00 167.00
JAPANI YEN 1.56875 1.58875 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 230.72 231.72 CHINESE YUAN 33.00 34.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.50
=========================================================================
