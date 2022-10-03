AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
AVN 76.58 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (3.21%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.13%)
FCCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.47%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.62%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.17%)
TRG 132.20 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.6%)
UNITY 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.96%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,130 Increased By 30.3 (0.74%)
BR30 15,687 Increased By 154.3 (0.99%)
KSE100 41,287 Increased By 158.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,459 Increased By 121.6 (0.79%)
Australian shares reverse early gains on recession fears

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 11:37am
Australian shares reversed early gains on Monday, as investors fretted that aggressive interest rate hikes to bring down red-hot inflation would tip the global economy into recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.87% to 6,417.6 by 0056 GMT, after opening 0.5% higher on strong commodity prices.

The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Friday, wrapping up its worst month since June.

Interest rate-sensitive technology stocks fell 2.2%, with software firm Novonix tumbling 4.8% and Megaport skidding 4.6%.

Financials dropped nearly 1%, with three of the “Big Four” banks shedding more than 1% each.

Australian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes

Energy was the only sector trading in positive territory with a 0.2% gain, as oil prices jumped on OPEC+ considering cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market. Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos climbed 2.6% and 3%, respectively.

Global miner Rio Tinto was down 0.1% after calling for the resignation of Peter Mansell, the chairman of Energy Resources Of Australia, to address the material cost and schedule overruns of the critical Ranger uranium mine.

ASX-listed shares of Janus Henderson declined 3.8% after the London-based asset manager announced changes to its board, including the retirement of chairman Richard Gillingwater.

Meanwhile, baby formula maker Bubs Australia rose nearly 3% on seeking permanent access to the US market after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) spelled out how companies that have been filling a temporary shortage can become long-term suppliers.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.95% to 10,960.5.

Australian shares

