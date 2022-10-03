AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
AVN 76.89 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.63%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.22%)
FCCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.62%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.17%)
TRG 132.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.63%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 31.5 (0.77%)
BR30 15,689 Increased By 156.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 41,290 Increased By 161.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,462 Increased By 125.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee gains marginally against US dollar

  • Rupee hovering at 226-227 level in the inter-bank
Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2022 10:59am
Follow us

Pakistan's rupee was up over 0.7% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday, continuing its winning run that began in the last week of September.

At around 10:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 226.70, an appreciation of Rs1.75 or 0.77% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

During the previous week, the rupee gained nearly 5%, appreciating in value across all the five sessions against the US dollar as the return of Ishaq Dar at helm of Pakistan’s economic affairs gave impetus to a bullish sentiment in the money market.

The rupee closed at 228.45 in the inter-bank market on Friday, moving almost Rs11.2 higher as the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against the euro, sterling and four other major peers, also moved lower.

Analysts said the return of Dar, widely seen as an advocate of a strong rupee, and measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also reduced speculation activity, evident also by the hefty gains posted by the local currency in the open market.

Moreover, the central bank in a move to promote documentation and transparency in the foreign exchange transactions, made it mandatory that Pakistan Rupee consideration of currency exchange (CE) transactions between Exchange Companies (ECs), Exchange Companies “B” category and franchises of Exchange Companies will be conducted through bank accounts.

Internationally, the dollar maintained its grip against other currencies. The US dollar index rose 0.06% to 112.30. So far this year, the dollar index has soared almost 17%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday, as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP Ishaq Dar Dollar rate oil price usd rate pkr rate rupee rate ECs

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee gains marginally against US dollar

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Maryam Nawaz should be given passport back: LHC

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

Read more stories