PM praises China for generous help

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked China for its generous assistance to support the flood affected people of Pakistan. In a tweet on Sunday, he said our Chinese friends are continuing to help the flood victims in Pakistan. He said the total volume of aid has increased from 400 million to 644 million Chinese Yuan.

The Prime Minister said we are deeply obliged to Chinese Government, the Communist Party of China, Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces and the People’s Liberation Army for the assistance.

