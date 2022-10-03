PWE exhibition, conference from 4th

AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 03, 2022
Press Release Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: The sixth three-day Pak Water & Energy Expo (PWE), exhibition & conference will be held from October 4-6, 2022 at Expo Centre Karachi. Its theme is emerging trends in water management.

International companies from Turkey, China, Germany, Spain, Taiwan and Malaysia beside local brands from Pakistan will exhibit their latest technology and products at more than 100 stalls during the event.

Pak Water & Energy Expo 2022 is an integrated exhibition, exclusively focused on water & energy industry of Pakistan. The exhibition being held annually since 2016 and has become a leading platform for water & energy related equipment, vendors and service providers.

The exhibition is a showcase for plants and equipment manufacturers, material suppliers & equipment manufacturers etc for water and energy industry. It brings together all the stakeholders under one roof for three days event. The exhibition provides an excellent opportunity of one to one contact for all those who are interested in to promote their products and service to the visitors of the Exhibition, said Kamran Abbasi, Director Prime Event Management, the organiser.

The event offers tremendous business opportunities. It helps to gauge the real pulse of the industry. The participation in the show enhance reputation & image of exhibitors and make them a strong player of Pakistan’s water and energy sector, Kamran Abbasi told.

The PWE is managed by Prime Event Management and International Water Association is the conference partner. The event is supported by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), WASA Lahore, WASA Hyderabad and PWON.

