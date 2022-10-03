AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 03, 2022
Completion of ‘T-5’ likely to enhance Tarbela hydel generation to 6,418MW

APP Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: The hydel generation capacity of Tarbela Dam will touch 6418 MW from the existing 4888 MW with the completion of 5th Extension Hydropower Project (T-5) scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The under-construction (T-5) will add 1530 MW to the already installed capacity of 4888 MW, sources told APP here.

They said before commissioning of Tarbela 4th Extension, the installed capacity of Tarbela was 3478 MW but with the addition of 1410 MW, the capacity rise to 4888 MW. Now, with the addition of T-5, Tarbela will be largest hydel generation dam in the country, they said.

Tarbela Dam has been phenomenally contributing towards economic and social development in Pakistan since its completion in 1974.

It is worth mentioning that Tarbela Dam has been a vital project for irrigated agriculture and economy of the country, because it provides water for agriculture, mitigates floods and generates a sizeable quantum of low-cost and environment friendly hydel electricity to the National Grid.

Tarbela Dam Extension Hydropower Project

