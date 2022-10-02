Pakistan win toss, bowl in series-deciding England T20I

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the seventh and final Twenty20 international at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

The series -- England's first tour of Pakistan for 17 years -- is tied at 3-3 with the visitors winning the first, third and sixth games.

Pakistan made four changes from the last game, bringing in Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah at the expense of Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali and Aamer Jamal.

England brought back pacer Chris Woakes for Richard Gleeson in their only change.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Haris Rauf

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Chris Woakes, David Willey

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)