AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan win toss, bowl in series-deciding England T20I

AFP Published October 2, 2022 Updated October 2, 2022 08:20pm
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the seventh and final Twenty20 international at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

The series -- England's first tour of Pakistan for 17 years -- is tied at 3-3 with the visitors winning the first, third and sixth games.

Pakistan made four changes from the last game, bringing in Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah at the expense of Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali and Aamer Jamal.

England brought back pacer Chris Woakes for Richard Gleeson in their only change.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Haris Rauf

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Chris Woakes, David Willey

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)

Cricket Pakistan England PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND T20

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan win toss, bowl in series-deciding England T20I

IHC approves Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in contempt case

Army Chief meets with UN chief’s military advisor during US visit

Dar shows resolve to repulse speculative attacks on rupee

Saudi index gains ahead of OPEC+ meet; Qatar falls

Economic revival: Dar shares key fiscal measures with SBP governor

Stampede, riot at Indonesia football match kill 174, league suspended

UK's Truss tries to reassure on economic plan

Ukraine celebrates capturing key town, Putin ally mulls possible nuclear response

Imran asks party workers to expedite preparations for ‘long march’

Read more stories