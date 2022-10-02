Malan punishes sloppy Pakistan as England post 209-3

LAHORE: Dawid Malan scored a brilliant half century to take England to 209-3 in the series-deciding seventh and final Twenty20 international against a sloppy Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday.

The left-hander hit a 47-ball 78 not out and was ably supported by Harry Brook (46 not out) and Ben Duckett (30) after England were sent in to bat by Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium.

Dropped twice by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on 29 and Mohammad Wasim on 62, Malan struck eight boundaries and three sixes in the 13th half-century of his T20I career.

Brook, dropped on 24 by Azam off Haris Rauf, struck four sixes and a boundary in his 29-ball innings and added 108 for the fourth wicket with Malan in 10.1 overs.

For Pakistan, fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain took 1-32 while fellow paceman Mohammad Wasim went for 61 runs in four wicket-less overs.

The series – England’s first tour of Pakistan for 17 years – is tied at 3-3 with the visitors winning the first, third and sixth games.

Pakistan brought back Mohammad Rizwan, Rauf, Hasnain and Khushdil Shah in four changes while England recalled pacer Chris Woakes for Richard Gleeson.