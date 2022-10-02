AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 02, 2022
Suryakumar blitz powers India to 237-3 in South Africa T20

AFP Published October 2, 2022 Updated October 2, 2022 08:45pm
GUWAHATI: Suryakumar Yadav stood out with a 22-ball 61 in India’s batting onslaught as they posted 237-3 against South Africa in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

India, who won the first of the three matches, started strongly after being invited to bat first as KL Rahul (57) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43) put on 96 runs to lay the foundations of the mammoth total in Guwahati.

The hosts are looking to win their first ever T20 series against South Africa at home.

The in-form Suryakumar, who hit his third successive half-century, soon took over after the openers departed as he raced to his fifty in 18 balls to bring alive the packed home crowd.

He put on 102 runs with Virat Kohli, who made 49 not out off 28 balls, as they tore into the opposition attack before the partnership ended with a mix up and Suryakumar’s run out at the non-strikers end.

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 17 off seven balls as he finished with a flourish, hitting a four and two sixes in an 18-run final over.

Earlier Rahul survived a lucky inside edge that missed his stumps for four and he kept up the attack with shots all around the ground.

The openers got stuck into Anrich Nortje in a 21-run ninth over before Keshav Maharaj broke the stand with the wicket of Rohit, caught at deep mid-wicket.

Rahul reached his fifty in 24 balls with a big six off Aiden Markram, an off-spinner.

But he soon departed lbw with Maharaj getting his second wicket.

India South Africa T20

