South Africa opt to bowl against India in second T20

GUWAHATI: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look to keep the three-match Twenty20 series alive on Sunday.

The Proteas, thrashed in the T20 opener after being kept down to 106-8, have made one change with pace bowler Lungi Ngidi coming in for Tabraiz Shamsi in Guwahati.

“It’s a new day, we want to strike early and have a good total to chase down,” Bavuma said at the toss. “It looks like a friendlier pitch for the batters.”

The two teams are into their final two matches before the T20 World Cup in Australia starting October 22.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, come in unchanged from their eight-wicket win as they bid to clinch their first ever series victory over South Africa at home.

“We have never beaten these guys here and it’s gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game,” said Rohit.

“Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we have got to be a little cautious at the start. We have got a solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront.”

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Viren/nrder Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)