AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa opt to bowl against India in second T20

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2022 06:51pm
Follow us

GUWAHATI: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look to keep the three-match Twenty20 series alive on Sunday.

The Proteas, thrashed in the T20 opener after being kept down to 106-8, have made one change with pace bowler Lungi Ngidi coming in for Tabraiz Shamsi in Guwahati.

“It’s a new day, we want to strike early and have a good total to chase down,” Bavuma said at the toss. “It looks like a friendlier pitch for the batters.”

The two teams are into their final two matches before the T20 World Cup in Australia starting October 22.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, come in unchanged from their eight-wicket win as they bid to clinch their first ever series victory over South Africa at home.

“We have never beaten these guys here and it’s gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game,” said Rohit.

“Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we have got to be a little cautious at the start. We have got a solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront.”

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Viren/nrder Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

India South Africa T20

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa opt to bowl against India in second T20

IHC approves Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in contempt case

Army Chief meets with UN chief’s military advisor during US visit

Dar shows resolve to repulse speculative attacks on rupee

Economic revival: Dar shares key fiscal measures with SBP governor

Stampede, riot at Indonesia football match kill 174, league suspended

UK's Truss tries to reassure on economic plan

Ukraine celebrates capturing key town, Putin ally mulls possible nuclear response

Imran asks party workers to expedite preparations for ‘long march’

PML-N vows to take leaked audiotapes, purported cypher to logical end

Second Revolutionary Guards colonel killed in Iran clashes

Read more stories