AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Oct 02, 2022
Saudi index gains ahead of OPEC+ meet; Qatar falls

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2022 06:28pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Sunday, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting, with the Saudi index rising for a fourth consecutive session, while the Qatar bourse finished lower.

OPEC+ oil producers considering lowering their output target at a meeting on Oct. 5 are focused on a cut of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to support the market, Reuters reported on Friday, citing OPEC+ sources.

Markets in the region could record some volatility before and after OPEC’s meeting and key U.S. economic data releases, according to Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia, the top OPEC producer in August which flagged the possibility of output cuts to address market volatility, was up 0.7%, led by a 1.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank.

The kingdom expects to post a surplus of 0.2% of GDP in 2023, a drop from an expected surplus of 2.3% this year, which was revised downwards slightly, a preliminary budget statement showed on Friday, as it boosts spending amid a windfall from oil revenues.

The main index could be under pressure if crude prices continue to slide, said Mourad.

Saudi leads Gulf bourses higher in early trade

“However, it could find some support from OPEC’s decision in a few days.”

The Qatari index dropped 1.2%, weighed down by a 1.7% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

“The market remains exposed to new price corrections while the natural gas market’s direction is uncertain.”

Denmark’s Energy Agency said on Sunday it had been informed by Nord Stream AG that stable pressure had been achieved in the damaged Nord Stream 1 pipeline and that this indicates the outflow of natural gas from the last leaks had now halted.

Last month, Europe sought to investigate possible sabotage behind sudden and unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, which sent gas prices soaring and sparked a hunt for alternative energy supplies.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 1%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including top lender Commercial International Bank, which declined 0.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.7% to 11,487

QATAR down 1.2% to 12,548

EGYPT lost 1% to 9,687

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,881

OMAN gained 1% to 4,573

KUWAIT dropped 2.7% to 7,736

OPEC+ Gulf bourses

