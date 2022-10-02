Dar shows resolve to repulse speculative attacks on rupee

LAHORE: Terming the present worth of the Pak rupee as artificial, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that they are closely monitoring the situation and would take action against speculators, if required.

“For the last five days, the local currency has not lost its worth, the rupee is under value at present. We had not so far taken any action against the speculators but watching the situation,” Dar said while responding to a query of media about the dollars worth Vs Pak rupee and soaring inflation at a news conference here at the PML-N Secretariat today.

Ishaq Dar said the country’s economy will get better in the coming days but added that the PTI government played havoc with the economy and caused manifold problems for the country and countrymen. “We are working devotedly and things would improve in coming days,” he said, adding: “The country was put on the verge of default but efforts are being made to prevent this destruction.”

Regarding the audio leak of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said this has exposed his ulterior designs to destroy the country economically. “There has been a serious security breach in Pakistan on the issue of the cypher,” he said, adding: “The cypher is property of Prime Minister House but is missing, Shahbaz Sharif asked the principal secretary where it is, and the Principal Secretary replied that Imran Khan had taken the cypher away. This is very serious matter.”

Flanked by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the finance minister said: “The audio leak has exposed how a big game had been played with Pakistan’s security.”

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Dar said that Imran Khan was ousted following the course of the Constitution, but Imran Khan had created his own a cock and bull story with the help of the cypher. “Imran Khan has been involved in breaching the official secret act and flouting the law”, he alleged. He blamed Imran Khan for everything saying Imran wants the atomic bomb to be dropped on Pakistan if he is not in power. His agenda is to destroy Pakistan, as he had already destroyed it economically.

He further said that national security breach is not allowed in any country, this is such a serious matter. Now it has been proved that the conspiracy was done by PTI and not by the government while the National Security and Cabinet have also met in this regard, they will take this matter to its logical end. If we do not act, we fail in our constitutional responsibility, he maintained.

Responding to a query, Rana Sanaullah said the Cabinet had decided to take the matter of missing of Cypher from PM House in the parliament. The current government is of PDM and we take the decisions with consensus, he added.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Imran Khan for playing with the country’s national interest by exploiting sensitive diplomatic document, cypher, for his political gains.

“The audio has exposed the ugly game he (Imran) played with the country. Conspiracy was hatched indeed but it was hatched by Imran Khan himself against the country’s national interest,” she said, adding: “He (Imran) did tampering and forgery with a sensitive document, this is a serious matter but I give credit to Asad Umar for saying that this is not a letter but Imran Khan persuade them to turn it into a conspiracy.”

Responding to a query, Maryam said there was no hacker or dark web, this is game of Imran and his coach, but didn’t mention the name of coach.

Terming Banigala as ‘moneygala’, she said raid should be conducted to his house to recover secret documents from his house. She levelled serious allegations on Imran for playing with the country’s interest and hoodwinking the people for his political gains by false stories. She said Imran used PM House against the country and asked all concerned to expose his real face.

To a query, she said so-called supporters of Imran are playing their own games and using him for their own objectives.

She said everything is clear against Imran and this “Fitna” should be taken to task for his evil game and designs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022