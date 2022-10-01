AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sharifs’ sugar mills: SC to take up Punjab govt appeal against LHC order

Terence J Sigamony Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up the Punjab government’s appeal against the Lahore High Court’s order to allow the shifting of the Sharif family’s sugar mills.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will hear the appeal on October 6.

The LHC on 29-06-2021 had allowed a writ petition of Ittefaq Sugar Mills regarding the relocation of mills from Pakpattan to Bahawalpur. Ittefaq Sugar Mills in its petition had relied upon para 50 of the LHC’s earlier order dated 11-09-2017, which stated; “in future if any sugar mill wishes to relocate or shift from one local area to another in the Punjab, it can make an application under Section 3 of the Punjab Industries (Control on Establishment and Enlargement) Ordinance, 1963, if there is no ban on the establishment of the new sugar mill. Any such application will be considered in accordance with the provision of the Ordinance, especially Section 3.”

The Punjab government of PTI challenged the LHC’s order before the apex court. The bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on September 23 last year allowed the Punjab government’s appeal against the High Court’s order.

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

The Punjab government in 2006 had issued a notification banning the shifting of sugar mills from one district to another. However, on December 4, 2015, through another notification, the Punjab government, regularised the relocation of the factory by clarifying that the ban notification does not cover the relocation of the sugar crushing unit.

It allowed the owners of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, Ittefaq Sugar Mills in Sahiwal, Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills in Nankana Sahib, Abdullah (Yousaf) Sugar Mills in Sargodha and Abdullah Sugar Mills in Dipalpur to move the units to other districts.

Former secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jahangir Khan Tareen and the owners of Indus Sugar Mills and RYK Sugar Mills had challenged the notification of relocation of the mills from Central Punjab to South of Punjab in the LHC. It was their stance that through a 2015 notification the Sharif family had managed to obtain permission to move the sugar mills despite a ban. They also contended that the relocation of sugar is not only in violation of the Punjab Industries (Control on Establishment and Enlargement) Ordinance 1963, but also the Punjab government notification 2006, which had banned the shifting of the mills.

A single bench of LHC Justice Ayesha A Malik on October 11, 2016 had stopped the Sharifs from shifting the sugar mills to new locations. The division bench of LHC on September 13, 2017, not only upheld the verdict of Justice Ayesha but also directed the mills to dismantle and remove their plant and machinery within three months and move them to the location they were at when the court had issued its first stay order in the case.

A three-bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on September 13, 2018, had prevented the Sharif family from operating and doing business in the relocated sugar mills. They were ordered to remove installation and machinery from the relocated mills within two months. The short order of Justice Saqib said that the mills’ building and setup shall remain intact, and those could be used for other lawful business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Justice Qazi Faez Isa Supreme Court (SC) Sharifs’ sugar mills

Comments

1000 characters

Sharifs’ sugar mills: SC to take up Punjab govt appeal against LHC order

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

SPI inflation up 0.94pc WoW

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Dar made Leader of the House: Senate adopts three govt bills

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Read more stories