Sharjeel Jamal named Convener of FPCCI body

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has appointed Sharjeel Jamal of UTrade Logistics as Convener of FPCCI’s Advisory Committee on Trade & Regulatory Laws for the year 2022.

Sharjeel Jamal is authorised to suggest and recommend professional and experienced persons from the relevant field and sector he deemed appropriate to contribute effectively by sparing time pertaining to trade disputes and regulatory compliance and associated laws. The committee is liable to have minimum nine persons as members.

Sharjeel Jamal as a Convener will keep close coordination with the Secretariat of the FPCCI for any guidance or assistance, which may be required to make the Committee successful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022