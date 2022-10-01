Lasbela Chamber, KATI elect new office- bearers

KARACHI: Ismail Suttar, Taufiq Bilwani and Muhammad Madni Khanani have been elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Lasbela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for the year 2022-23 respectively.

Meanwhile Faraz-ur-Rehman, Nighat Awan and Muslim Mohammadi have been elected unopposed as Present, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) for the year 2022-23 respectively.

Patron-in-Chief of KATI SM Muneer while congratulating the newly elected President Faraz-ur-Rehman on assuming the post said that all the previous Presidents of KATI have served the business community, improved the economy and approached the higher officials and relevant authorities. The efforts and services rendered for this are commendable.

He said that Salman Aslam and his team also performed well in KATI. SM Muneer hoped that Faraz-ur-Rehman, Nighat Awan and Muslim Mohammadi would play a key role in the development of the Korangi Industrial Area and the improvement of the economy.

Salman Aslam, the outgoing president of KATI, expressed full confidence in Faraz-ur-Rahman and said that a talented person like him is needed to continue the journey of the development of the Korangi Industrial Area. He said that all the officials are highly educated and have extensive experience in business and possess excellent management and leadership skills.

Zubair Chhaya, CEO of KITE Limited congratulated the newly elected officials Faraz-ur-Rehman, Nighat Awan and Muslim Mohammadi saying that they have fulfilled the expectations of the business community in their previous positions in KATI and now they are getting more opportunities to show their full potential for the promotion of business community and economic activities in Korangi Industrial Area.

