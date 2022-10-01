KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 30, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
247,439,550 154,280,570 10,560,651,439 6,008,296,697
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,474,041,691 (962,945,634) 1,511,096,057
Local Individuals 12,056,900,306 (12,441,614,025) -384,713,719
Local Corporates 5,872,400,314 (6,998,782,652) (1,126,382,338)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
