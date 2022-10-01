AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 30, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
247,439,550            154,280,570         10,560,651,439         6,008,296,697
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    2,474,041,691       (962,945,634)     1,511,096,057
Local Individuals          12,056,900,306    (12,441,614,025)      -384,713,719
Local Corporates            5,872,400,314     (6,998,782,652)   (1,126,382,338)
===============================================================================

