Sep 30, 2022
England send Pakistan in to bat in sixth T20I

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2022 07:33pm
LAHORE: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the sixth Twenty20 international at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Pakistan, who leads the seven-match series 3-2, handed a T20I debut to 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris as they rested Mohammad Rizwan.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf is also rested, making way for Shahnawaz Dahani.

England rested pace duo of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to bring in Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson.

Rizwan, Jamal help Pakistan down England in fifth T20I

The last match is also in Lahore on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Haris, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Richard Gleeson, David Willey

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)

