Sep 30, 2022
Sports

Azam matches Kohli to lift Pakistan to 169-6 in sixth T20I

AFP Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 09:42pm
LAHORE: Babar Azam equalled India star Virat Kohli’s record of the fastest man to 3,000 runs in cricket’s shortest format as Pakistan scored 169-6 in the sixth Twenty20 international against England in Lahore on Friday.

The Pakistan skipper, who hit an unbeaten 59-ball 87 for his 27th half century, reached 3,000 T20I runs in 81 innings as he anchored the home team’s total after they were sent in to bat.

Azam hit Richard Gleeson for a six to join Indian duo of Rohit Sharma (3,694 runs in 140 matches) and Kohli (3,663 in 108), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (3,497 in 112) and Ireland’s Paul Stirling (3,011 in 114) in the milestone.

Rizwan, Jamal help Pakistan down England in fifth T20I

Azam hit three sixes and seven boundaries and added 48 for the fourth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (31) and 47 for the third with Haider Ali (18).

Sam Curran (2-26) and David Willey (2-32) were the successful England bowlers.

Pakistan, who lead the seven-match series 3-2, handed a T20I debut to 21-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman Mohammad Haris as they rested Mohammad Rizwan.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf was also rested, making way for Shahnawaz Dahani.

England rested the pace duo of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to bring in Reece Topley and Gleeson.

The last match is also in Lahore on Sunday.

