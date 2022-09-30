AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares surge on RBI rate hike to close best quarter in a year

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:22pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday to record their best quarter in a year, boosted by banks and metal stocks, after the country’s central bank hiked its key policy rate for the fourth straight time as expected to bring down persistently high inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 1.6% at 17,094.35, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.8% to 57,426.92. Both the indexes posted their biggest percentage jump in a month, breaking a seven-day losing streak.

The Nifty and the Sensex ended up more than 8% this quarter.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now raised interest rates by a total 190 basis points since its first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May but inflation continues to remain stubbornly high - a phenomenon that is affecting much of the global economy.

“The fact that there were no negative surprises is what is positive for the markets. It is also positive that the inflation expectation has been maintained,” said Hemali Dhame, associate vice-president, research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

The rate sensitive Nifty bank index rose 2.6%, while the financials gained 2.2% and metals added 2.2%.

Indian shares end lower for seventh session; await RBI policy

“The banking sector is going to do well fundamentally on its own. Their credit growth is strong … If there is sufficient liquidity then the banks will not have to aggressively raise deposit rates, which means they can see a margin expansion in the near term,” Dhame said.

Hindalco Industries was the top gainer on Nifty 50 index, rising 5.2%.

The RBI, which has been spending massive forex reserves to arrest the rupee’s fall against the strong U.S. dollar, said the context of adequacy of foreign exchange reserves is always kept in mind while intervening.

The RBI signalled that foreign exchange interventions are likely to continue to defend any extreme volatility in the rupee, said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares surge on RBI rate hike to close best quarter in a year

6th successive gain: Rupee closes the week at 228.45 against US dollar

Putin declares annexation of Ukrainian lands in Kremlin ceremony

At least two killed, 12 injured in Balochistan’s Kohlu blast

Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

PM Shehbaz appoints Ishaq Dar leader of House in Senate

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Pakistan’s REER increases to 94.3 in August

Oil heads for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

Thar Energy Limited's 330MW plant to commence operations from Oct 1

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

Read more stories