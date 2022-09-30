AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
ANL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
AVN 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
EFERT 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
GGGL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.29%)
PAEL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
TELE 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.88%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
TRG 121.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.36%)
UNITY 22.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 15,419 Decreased By -49.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 40,954 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,269 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares little changed after RBI rate hike

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 11:02am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares on Friday were mostly unchanged after the country’s central bank hiked its key policy rate, as expected, to tackle persistently high inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was flat at 16,813.30, as of 0441 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged at 56,443.68.

They were at similar levels before the announcement.

The Reserve Bank of India raised the key policy repo rate by 50 basis points–inline with economists expectations–on Friday and said it will stay focussed on withdrawal of monetary accommodation.

Indian shares rise on metals, auto boost

The central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has hiked the key policy rate by 190 bps since May to 5.9% to cool off domestic retail inflation that has stayed above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% since January.

India’s benchmark indexes have fallen about 3% since the RBI’s decision in early August to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points.

Investors also wait to hear from the RBI on how it plans to tackle the depreciating rupee after having spent massive amount of forex reserves to arrest the currency’s fall against the strong US dollar.

Indian shares Reserve Bank of India

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares little changed after RBI rate hike

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

Oil holds steady on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Read more stories