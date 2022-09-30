AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
ANL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
EFERT 78.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
EPCL 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
GGGL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
TELE 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.92%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
TRG 121.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.36%)
UNITY 22.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 15,419 Decreased By -49.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 40,954 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,269 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.28%)
China stocks track global peers lower before holidays

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 10:46am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
SHANGHAI: China stocks edged down on Friday ahead of a week-long holiday, tracking other Asian markets lower after overnight Wall Street losses, while a subdued factory activity survey also weighed on sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both inched 0.2% lower by the end of the morning session.

** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.3%.

** For the quarter, the CSI 300 Index slumped 14.8% so far and is set to post its biggest quarterly loss since a stock market meltdown in 2015. The HSI was set for its worst quarter since 2001, with a 21.5% slump by midday break.

** Asian shares were headed for the worst month since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while jitters in currency and bond markets persisted.

** China’s factory activity eked out growth in September, but a slowdown in services sector growth and a downbeat private manufacturing survey pointed to further cooling as the economy grapples with COVID-19 curbs and softening export demand.

** Travel during China’s National Day golden week holiday, which begins on Saturday, is set to hit its lowest in years, analysts say, as COVID-19 concerns spur calls for people to avoid travel.

** Consumer discretionary and tourism-related companies lost more than 1.5% each, while new energy stocks declined 2.3%.

** China’s central bank made the biggest weekly liquidity injection on a net basis through short-term bond instruments in more than 32 months.

** The CSI 300 Real Estate Index jumped 3% and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added 1% after China’s central bank said local governments may relax the floor on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers.

** China’s yuan gave up all the losses it booked this week, after Reuters reported that China’s major state-owned banks were told to get ready to prop up the currency in offshore trades.

