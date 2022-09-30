AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
Australian shares set for worst month in three on recession risks

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 10:22am
Australian shares were set for a third weekly loss on Friday and the worst month in three, tracking a broad global selloff, as recession fears sapped stocks after the US Federal Reserve failed to provide any clues on tempering its hawkish stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5%, as of 0020 GMT.

The benchmark was on track for its biggest monthly drop since June.

Investors added another cycle of selling after Fed officials gave no indication about the U.S central bank changing its view on rate hikes, leaving investors skittish about a potential recession in the country.

Back home, the Australian central bank is likely to hike interest rate by another 50 basis points in October in its most aggressive tightening cycle since 1990s to curb red-hot inflation, according to a Reuters Poll.

Tech index was the top loser, slipping 1.4% with ASX-listed shares of Block dropping 3.5%.

Australian shares track global markets higher as BoE seeks to quell UK bond rout

Energy stocks lost 0.3% and were on track for their worst month since last November.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos dipped 0.06% and 0.1%, respectively. Financials dropped 0.8% with the “Big Four” banks slumping nearly 1% each.

Bucking the sombre mood, miners advanced 0.7% as iron ore futures were boosted by increased construction activity in top steel producer China. Iron ore behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto added 1.5% and 2%, respectively.

Gold stocks were the top gainers, jumping 1.1% on strong bullion prices with the country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining rising 0.4%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 1.6% to 1106.88 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to deliver its fifth half-point interest rate hike next week and in November, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

Australian shares

