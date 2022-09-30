AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.64%)
AVN 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.44%)
FCCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
GGL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.32%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.77%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.96%)
TRG 129.16 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.26%)
UNITY 22.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.98%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
BR100 4,104 Increased By 0.7 (0.02%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 122.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 41,094 Increased By 80.3 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,316 Increased By 4 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

Reuters Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 03:22pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were on track for their first weekly gain in five on Friday, underpinned by a weaker dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ will agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5.

Brent crude futures for November, which expire on Friday, rose by 95 cents, or 1.07%, to $89.44 a barrel by 0948 GMT.

The more active December contract was up 81 cents at $87.99.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.89%, to $81.95.

Brent and WTI contracts rose by more than $1 earlier in the session and are poised for a weekly gain of about 4%.

It would be the first weekly rise since August and follow nine-month lows hit earlier in the week. Oil prices were shored up by a drop in the dollar from 20-year highs earlier in the week.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies, improving demand for the commodity.

Analysts also expect buying to lift as Russia prepares to annex four Ukrainian regions to Russia on Friday in a move that could force the United States to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

The market has received fresh support from the prospect of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and its allies cutting production quotas at its Oct. 5 meeting.

Oil up near $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

Analysts expect a production cut because demand fears linked to a possible global economic slowdown and rising interest rates have weighed on crude prices.

Brent and WTI prices are likely to finish the third quarter with a chunky 23% decline.

“The producer group has lost control over the oil market in recent weeks and will want to reassert its influence,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM, adding that OPEC+ leadership will want to safeguard a price floor of $90 a barrel. “Expect oil prices to receive a supportive kick up the backside next week,” Brennock said.

Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil set for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

6th successive gain: Rupee closes the week at 228.45 against US dollar

At least two killed, 12 injured in Balochistan’s Kohlu blast

Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

PM Shehbaz appoints Ishaq Dar leader of House in Senate

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

Thar Energy Limited's 330MW plant to commence operations from Oct 1

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

Take flood havoc into account, Dar pleads with IMF

Read more stories