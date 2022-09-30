AGL 6.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Hong Kong stocks flat as trading begins

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2022 10:06am
Photo: AFP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were barely moved at the open of business Friday following another painful week for the market, with investor confidence being battered by a range of crises including an expected recession, the Ukraine war and China’s economic woes.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.06 points to 17,165.93.

Hong Kong stocks extend losses into close

Mainland markets were also flat, with the Shanghai Composite Index edging 0.96 points higher to 3,042.17 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange adding 0.16 points to 1,937.36.

Hong Kong stocks

