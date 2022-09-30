AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ISA Foundation starts relief work in flood-hit areas

Press Release Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: Managing Director ISA Support Services Sunny Araf, a British-Pakistani humanitarian, has taken the initiative of helping the flood-impacted communities of the country. Led by Sunny Araf himself, TeamISA has started relief efforts, and transporting food to the affected areas is the first step of this process.

The ISA Support Services and ISA Foundation have already worked in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Turkey to support Syrian refugees.

Araf told APP that the ISA Foundation has provided humanitarian support to the needy in parts of Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan as well.

The ISA MD revealed his disaster relief plan in a meeting with the Young Journalist Association (YJA)’s delegation led by its President Mohammad Yousaf Khan, General Secretary Malik Zubair Awan, and others.

Sunny Araf regretted that due to the Queen’s demise, international media is not giving enough coverage to the people affected by floods in Pakistan. Disturbingly, the situation in Pakistan is one hundred times worse than what the world knows, he said, adding, “Ukraine War got a huge coverage but not much attention is being given to Pakistan.”

Sunny Araf also revealed that he is having meetings with various organisations in Pakistan to collaborate on joint efforts aimed at the well-being of those affected by recent floods. “Like the NGOs in the UK have local partners in Pakistan. We may also sign an MoU with local NGOs. I will start my long tour to flood-hit areas tomorrow, starting from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

ISA Foundation starts relief work in flood-hit areas

