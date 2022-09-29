Hyundai Pakistan
Price
|Model
|Price
|Hyundai
|Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate
|PKR 7,399,000
|Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport
|PKR 6,899,000
|Hyundai Sonata 2.0
|PKR 8,149,000
|Hyundai Sonata 2.5
|PKR 8,899,000
|Hyundai Elantra GL
|PKR 5,099,000
|Hyundai Elantra GLS
|PKR 5,699,000
|Hyundai H-100 Deckless
|PKR 3,158,000
|Hyundai H-100 Flat Deck
|PKR 3,178,000
|Hyundai H-100 High Deck
|PKR 3,198,000
|Hyundai Ioniq GLS
|PKR 7,000,000
|Hyundai Santa Fe GLS
|PKR 18,500,000
|Hyundai Staria 2.2D A/T
|PKR 7,749,000
|Hyundai Staria 2.2D M/T
|PKR 7,349,000
|Hyundai Staria 3.5 A/T
|PKR 7,199,000
|Hyundai Staria HGS
|PKR 9,299,000
Features
|Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4480m
|Overall Width
|1850m
|Engine
|Type
|Petrol
After Lucky Motor Corp increased prices of its KIA-brand vehicles, Hyundai Nishat Motors also jacked up the rates of its Tucson variants by Rs1.1 million with rupee’s fall being cited as the major reason.
The new price of Tucson’s FWD variant is Rs6,899,000 (earlier price was Rs5,799,000) while the Tucson’s AWD is now at Rs7,399,000 (earlier rate of Rs6,299,000).
South Korean automaker Hyundai will build a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the southern US state of Georgia, its governor announced Friday, as President Joe Biden pursued his trip to Seoul.
Brian Kemp made the announcement alongside Hyundai Motor Company president Jay Chang at the future factory site near Savannah, hailing the more than 8,000 jobs the venture is expected to create.
“We are proud to welcome Hyundai Motor Group to Georgia as we forge an innovative future together,” Kemp said, according to a statement released by his office.
He called the plant “the largest economic development project in our state’s history.”
Hyundai suppliers are expected to invest an additional $1 billion in the factory, which will have an annual capacity of 300,000 units, according to the statement.
