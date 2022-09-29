Hyundai Pakistan

Price

Model Price Hyundai Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate PKR 7,399,000 Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport PKR 6,899,000 Hyundai Sonata 2.0 PKR 8,149,000 Hyundai Sonata 2.5 PKR 8,899,000 Hyundai Elantra GL PKR 5,099,000 Hyundai Elantra GLS PKR 5,699,000 Hyundai H-100 Deckless PKR 3,158,000 Hyundai H-100 Flat Deck PKR 3,178,000 Hyundai H-100 High Deck PKR 3,198,000 Hyundai Ioniq GLS PKR 7,000,000 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS PKR 18,500,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2D A/T PKR 7,749,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2D M/T PKR 7,349,000 Hyundai Staria 3.5 A/T PKR 7,199,000 Hyundai Staria HGS PKR 9,299,000

Dimensions Overall Length 4480m Overall Width 1850m Engine Type Petrol

After Lucky Motor Corp increased prices of its KIA-brand vehicles, Hyundai Nishat Motors also jacked up the rates of its Tucson variants by Rs1.1 million with rupee’s fall being cited as the major reason.

The new price of Tucson’s FWD variant is Rs6,899,000 (earlier price was Rs5,799,000) while the Tucson’s AWD is now at Rs7,399,000 (earlier rate of Rs6,299,000).

South Korean automaker Hyundai will build a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the southern US state of Georgia, its governor announced Friday, as President Joe Biden pursued his trip to Seoul.

Brian Kemp made the announcement alongside Hyundai Motor Company president Jay Chang at the future factory site near Savannah, hailing the more than 8,000 jobs the venture is expected to create.

“We are proud to welcome Hyundai Motor Group to Georgia as we forge an innovative future together,” Kemp said, according to a statement released by his office.

He called the plant “the largest economic development project in our state’s history.”

Hyundai suppliers are expected to invest an additional $1 billion in the factory, which will have an annual capacity of 300,000 units, according to the statement.

