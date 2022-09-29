Europe stocks sink, London hit hardest after BoE move

LONDON: European stocks sank at the open Thursday, with London hit hardest one day after the Bank of England intervened on bond markets to prevent a risk to UK financial stability.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index sank 1.2 percent to 6,918.36 points compared with Wednesday’s close, also after the pound briefly shed one percent in value.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index slid 0.9 percent to 12,072.14 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.0 percent to 5,708.59.

European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets

Stocks rallied Wednesday in volatile trade with investors buoyed by the BoE’s surprise purchase of long-dated UK government bonds.

“Yesterday’s tentative optimism has fizzled out rapidly,” IG analyst Chris Beauchamp told AFP.