Hong Kong stocks open with rally

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of business Thursday as bargain-buyers stepped in following a series of hefty losses, while sentiment was also buoyed by the Bank of England’s decision to step in to quell a sharp spike in bond yields.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.85 percent, or 319.29 points, to 17,570.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.74 percent, or 22.41 points, to 3,067.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.04 percent, or 20.15 points, to 1,958.40.