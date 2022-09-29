AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
EPCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
GGGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
MLCF 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.74%)
PAEL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
PRL 17.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
TREET 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
TRG 125.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
UNITY 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.37%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.85%)
BR30 15,570 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,096 Decreased By -338.7 (-0.82%)
KSE30 15,375 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.83%)
Hong Kong stocks open with rally

AFP Published 29 Sep, 2022 12:15pm
Photo: AFP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of business Thursday as bargain-buyers stepped in following a series of hefty losses, while sentiment was also buoyed by the Bank of England’s decision to step in to quell a sharp spike in bond yields.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.85 percent, or 319.29 points, to 17,570.17.

Hong Kong stocks suffer fresh round of hefty losses

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.74 percent, or 22.41 points, to 3,067.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.04 percent, or 20.15 points, to 1,958.40.

