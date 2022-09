Brent oil may retest a resistance at $89.51 per barrel, a break above could open the way towards $89.92-$90.43 range.

The sharp surge on Wednesday was driven by a wave c, which is expected to travel to $89.92.

Brent oil may retest support of $85.78

A falling trendline points at a slightly higher target of $90.43.

Support is at $88.27, a break below which may be followed by a drop into $86.92-$87.76 range.