Resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated: Commanders

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of formations and directed them to maintain a strict vigil to guard against any threat. Chairing the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the army chief said that the formations should take all necessary actions against terrorists in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the security environment with focus on the situation along the borders, internal security, and other professional matters of the army.

The officers attending the meeting resolved that resurgence of terrorism would not be tolerated.

The forum was briefed in detail on the external and internal security situations, with a particular focus on the relief efforts undertaken by the army formations across the country in the wake of recent floods.

The Corps Commanders expressed solidarity with the flood victims who are facing great difficulties and resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

Gen Bajwa commended the formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping mitigate their suffering. He praised army doctors and paramedics for provision of emergency medical care to flood affectees, particularly children and women, including taking measures to check spread of diseases in flood-hit areas.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated the role of army engineers and the FWO for restoring accessibility to vital routes and repairing communications infrastructure on emergency basis. He directed the formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction works, besides helping restore routine life in flood-affected areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022