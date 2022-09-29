AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated: Commanders

Nuzhat Nazar Published 29 Sep, 2022 06:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of formations and directed them to maintain a strict vigil to guard against any threat. Chairing the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the army chief said that the formations should take all necessary actions against terrorists in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the security environment with focus on the situation along the borders, internal security, and other professional matters of the army.

The officers attending the meeting resolved that resurgence of terrorism would not be tolerated.

The forum was briefed in detail on the external and internal security situations, with a particular focus on the relief efforts undertaken by the army formations across the country in the wake of recent floods.

The Corps Commanders expressed solidarity with the flood victims who are facing great difficulties and resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

Gen Bajwa commended the formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping mitigate their suffering. He praised army doctors and paramedics for provision of emergency medical care to flood affectees, particularly children and women, including taking measures to check spread of diseases in flood-hit areas.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated the role of army engineers and the FWO for restoring accessibility to vital routes and repairing communications infrastructure on emergency basis. He directed the formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction works, besides helping restore routine life in flood-affected areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COAS ISPR Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Corps Commanders’ Conference Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated: Commanders

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories