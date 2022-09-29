AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Governor inaugurates new LCCI block

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Governor Punjab, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Wednesday inaugurated new LCCI block along with LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir. The state-of-the-art block is part of the LCCI endeavours aimed at ensuring quality services for its members. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Punjab said that the business community is not only playing an important role in the country’s economy, but also the services of the business community in welfare work are also noteworthy whether it is flood or COVID-19.

The Governor Punjab said that economic self-reliance of Pakistan is the main goal of the government. He said that the present government took steps to immediately solve the problems faced by the business community as soon as it assumed responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Governor LCCI Muhammad Balighur Rehman Floods in Pakistan LCCI block

Comments

Comments are closed.

Governor inaugurates new LCCI block

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories