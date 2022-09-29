Governor inaugurates new LCCI block

LAHORE: The Governor Punjab, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Wednesday inaugurated new LCCI block along with LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir. The state-of-the-art block is part of the LCCI endeavours aimed at ensuring quality services for its members. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Punjab said that the business community is not only playing an important role in the country’s economy, but also the services of the business community in welfare work are also noteworthy whether it is flood or COVID-19.

The Governor Punjab said that economic self-reliance of Pakistan is the main goal of the government. He said that the present government took steps to immediately solve the problems faced by the business community as soon as it assumed responsibility.

