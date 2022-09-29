Minister claims Imran will return to NA soon

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will take a U-turn on the issue of resignations from the National Assembly, and after a few days, he will return back to the Assembly.

Talking to reporters, after appearing before the Accountability Court, he said that Khan’s own members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were not in the favour of resignations, and they are still not ready to leave the assembly but it was just the stubbornness of Khan.

He said that Khan will soon realise that he had made the wrong decision of resigning from the National Assembly. The way he takes a U-turn on different other matters, he will also take a U-turn on the matter of resignations from the National Assembly and after a few days he will return to the Parliament, Ahsan claimed.

To a question about the audio leaks investigation, he said that audio leaks are a serious breach and a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted following the direction of the prime minister which also comprised representatives of security agencies. The committee will investigate the matter and we will necessarily reach an end as the leaks have been made from one of the important offices of Pakistan. This is not related to a person and this is a big challenge for the State, he said.

Responding to a question about Khan’s demand to conduct an investigation of the cipher leak, he said that who will conduct an investigation of the cipher leak as the Supreme Court said that there is nothing in it, the three services chief during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting said there is nothing in it, the security agencies said that there is nothing in it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there is nothing in it then who will investigate it. Did Khan want to investigate it through foreign agencies? Khan has no trust in any institution of Pakistan, he said, adding that he just wanted anarchy in the country.

The minister further said that Imran Khan is not bothered by the destruction caused by floods in the country and he is continuously busy in doing politics by staging public gatherings.

“The amount of money he has spent on the arrangements of different public gatherings, if Khan has spent on flood affectees it might have helped in the rebuilding of two destroyed districts”, he said.

He alleged that the PTI chief is collecting money from people in the name of flood affected and spending it on political gatherings. The rehabilitation of flood affectees is one of the top priorities of the present government, he said, adding that the governments of Sindh and Balochistan are also making efforts to rehabilitate flood affectees. We have to build the country’s infrastructure that has been destroyed in the floods and put the country’s agriculture on the right path, he said.

Ahsan alleged that Imran Khan is working on the agenda of the enemy countries. Foreign funding does not come for free to Imran Khan. Those who give funding to Khan are also taking advantage of it, he said.

The minister said that Khan through his organized efforts is ending the trust of the people over every institution. He also is making efforts to make controversial the country’s institutions as he has targeted the judiciary, army, Parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the country’s Constitution.

Earlier, he appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali in Narowal Sports City Complex Project (NSCCP) case. The Islamabad High Court on September 21 acquitted him in the case.

