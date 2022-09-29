PAC examines appropriation accounts of NA, Senate secretariats

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was held Wednesday under the convenership of Noor Alam Khan in the Parliament House, to examine the appropriation accounts of the National Assembly and Senate secretariats for the year 2018-19 and briefing regarding the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats Employees Cooperative Housing Societies.

The Committee after in-depth discussion made the following recommendations: The committee showed displeasure over the letter written by the Senate Secretariat to the PAC regarding the removal of glass walls established in the corridor in front of the office of the Chairman Senate challenging the authority of the PAC to issue such directives and observed that in the PAC, representation of both houses are present.

Therefore, the Committee reiterated its earlier directive and directed the secretary, Senate Secretariat to remove the glass wall established in the corridor in front of the Office of the Chairman, Senate. The chairman, PAC and senators also requested Chairman Senate to remove the glass walls. Moreover, previous directive of the PAC in above regard would be implemented.

The committee directed Secretary Senate Secretariat to remove the pictures immediately from the right side of the corridor as the said pictures are disturbing while performing the Namaz. The Committee also directed to withdraw the letter written by Senate Secretariat to the PAC.

Directive was issued the audit to conduct forensic audit of the National Assembly Secretariat of the last one year regarding appointments, promotions and foreign visits made by MNAs and officers/officials of the National Assembly.

Also directed audit to conduct audit regarding honorarium paid to the employees of the National Assembly Secretariat, Senate Secretariat, Finance Division, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Audit assured to conduct an audit of all Ministries/Divisions/Departments regarding honorarium paid to their employees.

Moreover, one honorarium would be allowed in future to all employees of both the Secretariats. The Committee showed displeasure regarding baseless news item published in the newspapers regarding current visit of the delegation of the National Assembly made to Canada.

The Secretary National Assembly clarified that in the said visit, there are two MNAs including Speaker and three officials out of which expenses of the two officials are borne by the sponsors.

The Committee directed the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad to stop the use of the name of National Assembly and the Senate by the management of the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat’s Employees Cooperative Societies. Ensure the rights of the registered members also ensure transparency in the affairs of the Societies.

The chairman PAC directed secretaries Senate and National Assembly Secretariats to cancel the NOC issued in favour of the Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Society pertaining to use the name of the Senate Secretariat.

The committee directed the secretary National Assembly Secretariat to take action under E& D rules against the lady official who is involved in fraud; and the Committee observed that MNAS/senators are entitled to be treated from government hospitals and directed Secretary, Cabinet Division, Establishment Division and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to directed autonomous bodies/corporations to get treatment of their employees from government hospitals instead of private hospitals.

The committee regularised two grants pertaining to the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats. Moreover, a briefing was given by the deputy commissioner, Islamabad on National Assembly and Senate Secretariats Employees Cooperative Housing Societies.

