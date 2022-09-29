AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 96,532 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,509 tonnes of import cargo and 21,023 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 75,509 comprised of 43,861 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 687 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,931 tonnes of Lentils, 11,600 tonnes of Petcoke, 10,720 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 5,710 tonnes of Urea.

The total export cargo of 21,023 tonnes comprised of 20,793 tonnes of containerized cargo & 230 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 7572 containers comprising of 4028 containers import and 3544 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 742 of 20’s and 1641 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 02 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 282 of 20’s and 527 of 40’s loaded containers while 112 of 20’s and 1048 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier ‘Al-Zubarah’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Maersk Sentosa, VelosSaphire, Saehan Liberty and Belsouth are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Irenes Ray, Alpine Pacific and TRF Kobe carrying Containers, Gas oil and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and LCT Wednesday, 28th Sep-2022.

