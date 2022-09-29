Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,435.13
High: 41,820.89
Low: 41,382.56
Net Change: 83.10
Volume (000): 105,982
Value (000): 6,218,475
Makt Cap (000) 1,605,900,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,156.70
NET CH (-) 53.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,492.29
NET CH (+) 0.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,511.52
NET CH (+) 4.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,824.95
NET CH (+) 24.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,679.14
NET CH (-) 8.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,074.56
NET CH (-) 62.52
------------------------------------
As on: 28-September-2022
====================================
