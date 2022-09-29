KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,435.13 High: 41,820.89 Low: 41,382.56 Net Change: 83.10 Volume (000): 105,982 Value (000): 6,218,475 Makt Cap (000) 1,605,900,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,156.70 NET CH (-) 53.12 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,492.29 NET CH (+) 0.23 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,511.52 NET CH (+) 4.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,824.95 NET CH (+) 24.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,679.14 NET CH (-) 8.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,074.56 NET CH (-) 62.52 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-September-2022 ====================================

