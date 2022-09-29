AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 28, 2022). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,435.13
High:                      41,820.89
Low:                       41,382.56
Net Change:                    83.10
Volume (000):                105,982
Value (000):               6,218,475
Makt Cap (000)         1,605,900,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,156.70
NET CH                     (-) 53.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,492.29
NET CH                      (+) 0.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,511.52
NET CH                      (+) 4.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,824.95
NET CH                     (+) 24.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,679.14
NET CH                      (-) 8.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,074.56
NET CH                     (-) 62.52
------------------------------------
As on:             28-September-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

