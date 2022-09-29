WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 28, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 27-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 23-Sep-22 22-Sep-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.109931 0.109908 0.109931 0.109458
Euro 0.75825 0.758342 0.762061 0.767318
Japanese yen 0.00544299 0.00545953 0.00537434
U.K. pound 0.849336 0.84313 0.86183 0.876857
U.S. dollar 0.78624 0.786172 0.78128 0.776323
Algerian dinar 0.00554185 0.0055913 0.00555945 0.00552796
Australian dollar 0.511135 0.510776 0.51752
Botswana pula 0.058968 0.0597491 0.0593773 0.0587677
Brazilian real 0.146955 0.146833 0.149524 0.150243
Brunei dollar 0.54775 0.547626 0.55012 0.546437
Canadian dollar 0.572811 0.573179 0.575741 0.575907
Chilean peso 0.000796539 0.000814534 0.000828443 0.000826914
Czech koruna 0.0307545 0.0307892 0.0309124 0.0311226
Danish krone 0.101962 0.101976 0.102475 0.103182
Indian rupee 0.00966229 0.00963741 0.00965539 0.00961693
Israeli New Shekel 0.223927 0.223467
Korean won 0.000549934 0.000558202 0.000554886 0.000557063
Kuwaiti dinar 2.53177 2.53155 2.50791
Malaysian ringgit 0.170496 0.170981 0.170958 0.169892
Mauritian rupee 0.0176418 0.0176812 0.0176312 0.0174845
Mexican peso 0.0386226 0.0386293 0.0387488 0.0388924
New Zealand dollar 0.447174 0.456697 0.452169
Norwegian krone 0.0732797 0.0732099 0.0744672 0.0749701
Omani rial 2.04484 2.04466 2.01905
Peruvian sol 0.200146 0.20002 0.198904
Philippine peso 0.0134748 0.0133767 0.0134103
Polish zloty 0.158913 0.160074 0.160111 0.160586
Qatari riyal 0.216 0.215981 0.213276
Russian ruble 0.0135149 0.0135549 0.013447 0.0129751
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.209664 0.209646 0.207019
Singapore dollar 0.54775 0.547626 0.55012 0.546437
South African rand 0.0439498 0.0434893 0.0438282 0.0442243
Swedish krona 0.0699539 0.0696288 0.0701341 0.0700969
Swiss franc 0.796555 0.793873 0.795034 0.791439
Thai baht 0.0207325 0.0208076 0.0209262 0.0207806
Trinidadian dollar 0.116107 0.115835 0.115269 0.114559
U.A.E. dirham 0.214088 0.21407 0.211388
Uruguayan peso 0.0190599 0.019093 0.0191186 0.019109
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
