WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 28, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 23-Sep-22 22-Sep-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109931 0.109908 0.109931 0.109458 Euro 0.75825 0.758342 0.762061 0.767318 Japanese yen 0.00544299 0.00545953 0.00537434 U.K. pound 0.849336 0.84313 0.86183 0.876857 U.S. dollar 0.78624 0.786172 0.78128 0.776323 Algerian dinar 0.00554185 0.0055913 0.00555945 0.00552796 Australian dollar 0.511135 0.510776 0.51752 Botswana pula 0.058968 0.0597491 0.0593773 0.0587677 Brazilian real 0.146955 0.146833 0.149524 0.150243 Brunei dollar 0.54775 0.547626 0.55012 0.546437 Canadian dollar 0.572811 0.573179 0.575741 0.575907 Chilean peso 0.000796539 0.000814534 0.000828443 0.000826914 Czech koruna 0.0307545 0.0307892 0.0309124 0.0311226 Danish krone 0.101962 0.101976 0.102475 0.103182 Indian rupee 0.00966229 0.00963741 0.00965539 0.00961693 Israeli New Shekel 0.223927 0.223467 Korean won 0.000549934 0.000558202 0.000554886 0.000557063 Kuwaiti dinar 2.53177 2.53155 2.50791 Malaysian ringgit 0.170496 0.170981 0.170958 0.169892 Mauritian rupee 0.0176418 0.0176812 0.0176312 0.0174845 Mexican peso 0.0386226 0.0386293 0.0387488 0.0388924 New Zealand dollar 0.447174 0.456697 0.452169 Norwegian krone 0.0732797 0.0732099 0.0744672 0.0749701 Omani rial 2.04484 2.04466 2.01905 Peruvian sol 0.200146 0.20002 0.198904 Philippine peso 0.0134748 0.0133767 0.0134103 Polish zloty 0.158913 0.160074 0.160111 0.160586 Qatari riyal 0.216 0.215981 0.213276 Russian ruble 0.0135149 0.0135549 0.013447 0.0129751 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.209664 0.209646 0.207019 Singapore dollar 0.54775 0.547626 0.55012 0.546437 South African rand 0.0439498 0.0434893 0.0438282 0.0442243 Swedish krona 0.0699539 0.0696288 0.0701341 0.0700969 Swiss franc 0.796555 0.793873 0.795034 0.791439 Thai baht 0.0207325 0.0208076 0.0209262 0.0207806 Trinidadian dollar 0.116107 0.115835 0.115269 0.114559 U.A.E. dirham 0.214088 0.21407 0.211388 Uruguayan peso 0.0190599 0.019093 0.0191186 0.019109 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

