KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 230.00 232.50 DKK 29.13 29.23
SAUDIA RIYAL 61.20 61.80 NOK 20.80 20.90
UAE DIRHAM 62.60 63.20 SEK 19.92 20.02
EURO 221.00 223.20 AUD $ 146.00 148.00
UK POUND 244.00 246.50 CADS 168.00 170.00
JAPANI YEN 1.56996 1.58996 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 230.04 231.04 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 34.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
