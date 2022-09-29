AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M)          230.00    232.50   DKK                 29.13    29.23
SAUDIA RIYAL         61.20     61.80   NOK                 20.80    20.90
UAE DIRHAM           62.60     63.20   SEK                 19.92    20.02
EURO                221.00    223.20   AUD $              146.00   148.00
UK POUND            244.00    246.50   CADS               168.00   170.00
JAPANI YEN         1.56996   1.58996   INDIAN RUPEE         2.35     2.70
CHF                 230.04    231.04   CHINESE YUAN        33.50    34.50
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.20     2.70
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Euro US dollar Forex Association of Pakistan Open market rates SAUDIA RIYAL UAE DIRHAM foreign currencies

Open market rates of foreign currencies

