Sep 28, 2022
Wood stars as Pakistan bowled out for 145 in 5th T20I

AFP Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 09:43pm
LAHORE: England fast bowler Mark Wood’s express pace helped the tourists bowl out Pakistan for a below-par 145 in the fifth T20 international in Lahore on Wednesday.

Wood – playing only his second international since undergoing elbow surgery – took 3-20 after the home team were sent in to bat at Gaddafi Stadium.

Wood’s fellow pacers Sam Curran (2-23) and David Willey (2-23) also bowled with hostility as Pakistan were dismissed in 19 overs.

Amid a middle-order collapse from 42-1 which saw Pakistan lose six wickets off 48 balls for just 58 runs – opener Mohammad Rizwan held on with a defiant 46-ball 63.

Wood dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the third over for nine before David Willey removed Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed to derail Pakistan.

Mohammad Nawaz, for a duck, and Shadab Khan fell to injudicious run outs to leave Pakistan tottering at 100-7.

Rizwan completed his 20th T20I half- century before hitting Curran straight into the hands of Adil Rashid at deep square-leg in the 18th over.

Rizwan struck three sixes and two fours.

The seven-match series is tied at 2-2 after the first four matches were played in Karachi.

