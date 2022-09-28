AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India opt to bowl against South Africa in first T20

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2022 06:47pm
Follow us

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in the first of the three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday.

The hosts, fresh from beating Australia 2-1 in a three-match T20 series, have made four changes to their team in Thiruvananthapuram.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh come in for the rested Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Deepak Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin make the team in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah, who is out due to an injury niggle.

The two teams are into their final set of matches before next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Very important to continue to do what you’re doing and keep that momentum in this format,” Rohit said at the toss.

“Very healthy atmosphere in the group and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes and so far we have been doing good and we just want to continue to do that.”

South Africa have returned to India after their previous T20 tour finished in a frustrating 2-2 draw in June.

Captain Temba Bavuma said the matches will be a good tune-up for the World Cup.

“Good going over the last couple of months. This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work,” said Bavuma.

“Guys always enjoy the India trip, the energy of the guys is up again and nice to be back in action after a couple of months,” he added.

“Different conditions to Australia but in terms of match practice, it is a great opportunity.”

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

India South Africa Twenty20 Internationals

Comments

1000 characters

India opt to bowl against South Africa in first T20

Appreciation run continues: Pakistan's rupee gains another 0.77% against US dollar

Pakistan dollar bonds slump after Dar vows to bring down interest rates

One Chinese national killed, two injured in shooting in Karachi's Saddar area

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

Army chief says resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

Oil prices rise on US production outages

Iran's president to speak to nation after days of unrest

Zardari healthy after undergoing medical procedure, says PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Read more stories