Haier Tree Plantation Drive: a green and prosperous Pakistan

Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Our country has the highest deforestation rate, with hardly 3% area covering forests. To be a part of the global solution to the climate crisis and in the effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and to reverse the impact of climate crisis, it’s time for all of us to join hands and come together as one nation and take prompt measures to plant more trees.

Haier, being a socially responsible company, has always been keen in giving back to the society, therefore, with the mission to rebuild a green & prosperous country, Haier took an ambitious initiative towards creating a sustainable environment by doing Tree Plantation Drive countrywide.

Haier, being a socially responsible company, has always been keen in giving back to the society, therefore, with the mission to rebuild a green and prosperous country, Haier took an ambitious initiative towards creating a sustainable environment by doing Tree Plantation Drive countrywide.

On every AC installation, Haier’s team of trained technicians provide a free plant to the customers to plant it in their homes, in multiple cities across Pakistan. This tree plantation initiative will help in cleaning the air across the country and will help control temperatures, hence creating a better impact on the environment, making our cities greener and healthier for all of us to live in.

Alone, we cannot bring a great change, so we encourage you to do your part, and plant more trees for Pakistan’s better future and prosperity because together, we can make a greener and prosperous Pakistan.