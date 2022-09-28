AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Haier Tree Plantation Drive: a green and prosperous Pakistan

Sponsored Content Published 28 Sep, 2022 04:09pm
Follow us

Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Our country has the highest deforestation rate, with hardly 3% area covering forests. To be a part of the global solution to the climate crisis and in the effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and to reverse the impact of climate crisis, it’s time for all of us to join hands and come together as one nation and take prompt measures to plant more trees.

Haier, being a socially responsible company, has always been keen in giving back to the society, therefore, with the mission to rebuild a green & prosperous country, Haier took an ambitious initiative towards creating a sustainable environment by doing Tree Plantation Drive countrywide.

Haier, being a socially responsible company, has always been keen in giving back to the society, therefore, with the mission to rebuild a green and prosperous country, Haier took an ambitious initiative towards creating a sustainable environment by doing Tree Plantation Drive countrywide.

On every AC installation, Haier’s team of trained technicians provide a free plant to the customers to plant it in their homes, in multiple cities across Pakistan. This tree plantation initiative will help in cleaning the air across the country and will help control temperatures, hence creating a better impact on the environment, making our cities greener and healthier for all of us to live in.

Alone, we cannot bring a great change, so we encourage you to do your part, and plant more trees for Pakistan’s better future and prosperity because together, we can make a greener and prosperous Pakistan.

Comments

1000 characters

Haier Tree Plantation Drive: a green and prosperous Pakistan

Appreciation run continues: Pakistan's rupee gains another 0.77% against US dollar

Pakistan dollar bonds slump after Dar vows to bring down interest rates

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

PM Shehbaz lauds outgoing finance minister Miftah over IMF programme revival

Oil prices stable as soaring dollar offset by US output outages

Indian rupee at record low, with central bank likely helping cap slide

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah out of fifth England T20

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Read more stories