AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
ANL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
AVN 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.44%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.54%)
EPCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.37%)
FCCL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FFL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
FLYNG 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
GGGL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
GTECH 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PRL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.64%)
TREET 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
TRG 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.39%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.78%)
WAVES 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,169 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,741 Decreased By -65 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,560 Increased By 41.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,571 Increased By 9.5 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European equities slump at open

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2022 02:07pm
Follow us

LONDON: European stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday in a global selloff as investors fretted over intensifying recession fears, heightened geopolitical concerns over Russia, and festering worries over Britain’s tax-slashing budget.

The region extended Tuesday’s losses, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index tumbling 1.6 percent to 6,870.45 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dived 1.3 percent to 11,978.14 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.4 percent to 5,672.99.

Pound rebounds, stocks steady tracking recession risks

Central banks are tightening monetary policy in a bid to combat rampant inflation, but traders fear this will also spark a sharp downturn.

“It would appear we’re in for another day of risk-off trade, with parts of Asia recording heavy losses and Europe opening on the backfoot,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

“Fear of tightening-induced recessions has wiped out the recovery we saw in stock markets over the bulk of the summer.”

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European equities slump at open

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

PM Shehbaz lauds outgoing finance minister Miftah over IMF programme revival

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Indian rupee at record low, with central bank likely helping cap slide

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah out of fifth England T20

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Read more stories