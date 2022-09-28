AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
ANL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.67%)
EPCL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.62%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
FLYNG 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
GGGL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
GTECH 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TPL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.49%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
TRG 126.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.83%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
WAVES 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.19%)
BR30 15,702 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.66%)
KSE100 41,533 Increased By 15.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,557 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hong Kong home prices drop 2.3% in August to lowest in 3-1/2 years

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 01:09pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong private home prices fell 2.256% in August from a month earlier to the lowest since February 2019, official data showed on Wednesday, as market sentiment was hurt by rising interest rates.

The drop in home prices in one of the world’s most unaffordable housing markets last month followed a revised 1.44% decline in July.

Home prices in the financial hub have fallen 6.5% in the first eight months of this year.

The property price index was at 368.2 in August, slipping from an all-time peak of 398.1 in September last year.

Rising mortgage costs and a bleak economic outlook have deepened pessimism among homeowners, while home prices for the full-year are expected to drop around 10%, the first fall since 2008.

Hong Kong banks raised their best lending rate by 12.5 basis points last week, the first rate hike in four years, following the US Federal Reserve’s third straight rate increase of 75 basis points.

JP Morgan head of Asia property research, Cusson Leung, said the smaller-than-expected rate hike was a positive but the property market would likely continue to soften in 2023 due to a weak global economy.

However, he expected the decline to be moderate.

Dubai is emerging as a favourite for the ultra-rich, and Ambani’s reported purchase cements this status

“In order for sentiment to turn around, we’d need the help of a better economy and a better stock market,” Leung said, adding that a reopening of the border with mainland China would also boost demand.

Hong Kong financial chief Paul Chan said last week he did not see a sharp risk to the city’s real estate market nor a need to adjust property control measures.

Hong Kong’s de facto central bank last week relaxed a mortgage stress test requirement following the best lending rate hike, helping property buyers to borrow more from banks.

Hong Kong private home prices

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong home prices drop 2.3% in August to lowest in 3-1/2 years

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

PM Shehbaz lauds outgoing finance minister Miftah over IMF programme revival

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Indian rupee at record low, with central bank likely helping cap slide

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah out of fifth England T20

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

Read more stories