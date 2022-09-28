Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

Pakistan's rupee added to its gains against the US dollar, and was up over 0.8% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 231.94, an appreciation of Rs1.97 or 0.85% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee had continued its upward path for the third successive session, closing at 233.91 after appreciating Rs3.11 or 1.33% in the inter-bank market as former finance minister Ishaq Dar's arrival in Pakistan after five years of exile in London bolstered the money market's confidence.

Dar, an advocate of a stronger rupee, had earlier stated that he wanted to get Pakistan out of its economic rut.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader took oath as federal minister, set to replace Dr Miftah Ismail who served a short stint as finance chief for the coalition government. The Finance Division has yet to notify Dar's appointment, but it is expected soon.

Dar takes charge of Pakistan's economy at a time when the country is battling the devastation of flash floods, which have caused economic losses to the tune of $30 billion, high inflation, and falling foreign exchange reserves.

Globally, the dollar hit a fresh two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on the back of rising Treasury yields, while sterling languished near a record low on concerns over Britain’s radical tax cuts to spur growth.

The US dollar index hit a new high of 114.68 in Asia trade and was last up 0.42% at 114.62.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell more 1% on Wednesday, pressured by a strengthening dollar and crude storage builds that offset support from US production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian.

This is an intra-day update