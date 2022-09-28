AGL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

Recorder Report Published September 28, 2022
Pakistan's rupee added to its gains against the US dollar, and was up over 0.8% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 231.94, an appreciation of Rs1.97 or 0.85% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee had continued its upward path for the third successive session, closing at 233.91 after appreciating Rs3.11 or 1.33% in the inter-bank market as former finance minister Ishaq Dar's arrival in Pakistan after five years of exile in London bolstered the money market's confidence.

Dar, an advocate of a stronger rupee, had earlier stated that he wanted to get Pakistan out of its economic rut.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader took oath as federal minister, set to replace Dr Miftah Ismail who served a short stint as finance chief for the coalition government. The Finance Division has yet to notify Dar's appointment, but it is expected soon.

Dar takes charge of Pakistan's economy at a time when the country is battling the devastation of flash floods, which have caused economic losses to the tune of $30 billion, high inflation, and falling foreign exchange reserves.

Globally, the dollar hit a fresh two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on the back of rising Treasury yields, while sterling languished near a record low on concerns over Britain’s radical tax cuts to spur growth.

The US dollar index hit a new high of 114.68 in Asia trade and was last up 0.42% at 114.62.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell more 1% on Wednesday, pressured by a strengthening dollar and crude storage builds that offset support from US production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian.

This is an intra-day update

